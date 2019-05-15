Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii is creating a new anime series for a new studio called Ichigo Animation. Details are scant, but Oshii has been working on the idea for this series for the past ten years. The series is expected to begin airing next spring or summer.
Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii is creating a new anime series for a new studio called Ichigo Animation. Details are scant, but Oshii has been working on the idea for this series for the past ten years. The series is expected to begin airing next spring or summer.