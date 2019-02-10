GGPO, the rollback netcode created by Evo founders and Riot developers Tom and Tony Cannon, is now available for commercial and non-commercial use. This innovative network tool has been used in fighting games like Skullgirls and Killer Instinct since it was first released in 2006. Read more about its potential here.
454
2
Save
GGPO, the rollback netcode created by Evo founders and Riot developers Tom and Tony Cannon, is now available for commercial and non-commercial use. This innovative network tool has been used in fighting games like Skullgirls and Killer Instinct since it was first released in 2006. Read more about its potential here.