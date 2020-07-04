Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Get Over Here!!!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Virtual Photography
Virtual PhotographyphotographyPhoto modeThe Last Of Us Part IIspider-manKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Get Over Here!!!
Screenshot: Twitter

This week on Snapshots: Some more Last of Us 2 photos, a demon covered in sparks, a sad angel, some gorgeous environments, and a Spider-Man spiral.

The Last Of Us Part II
The Last Of Us Part II
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @PoachiiN
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @mr_geralt
The Witcher 3
The Witcher 3
Screenshot: @XkardazX
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: @Comput_ART
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @PrincipeCar10s
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving
The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2
Screenshot: @PS4tographyuk
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla
The Last Of Us Part II
The Last Of Us Part II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @VikingDad278
Concrete Genie
Concrete Genie
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @OunastiSanteri

One day, people will stop taking amazing screenshots in Spider-Man. But today is not that day.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

