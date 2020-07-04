Get Over Here!!!

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots: Some more Last of Us 2 photos, a demon covered in sparks, a sad angel, some gorgeous environments, and a Spider-Man spiral.



The Last Of Us Part II Screenshot : @BoredAloy

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @PoachiiN

God of War Screenshot : @mr_geralt

The Witcher 3 Screenshot : @XkardazX

Doom Eternal Screenshot : @Comput_ART

Days Gone Screenshot : @PrincipeCar10s

The Division 2 Screenshot : @MisthosLiving

The Last Of Us 2 Screenshot : @PS4tographyuk

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : @Yggdrazilla

The Last Of Us Part II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B

Days Gone Screenshot : @VikingDad278

Concrete Genie Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

One day, people will stop taking amazing screenshots in Spider-Man. But today is not that day.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



