Get Back You Eight-Legged Freaks!

This week on Snapshots, too many creepy hands in Hellblade, getting slapped in Red Dead, cool-looking space ships in No Man’s Sky, breaking glass in Mirror’s Edge and dealing with a really big spider in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



Yes, I’ve featured a lot of Star Wars photos in these first few Snapshots and I’ll continue to feature Star Wars screenshots because that game looks great. Also, I love seeing folks taking cool pictures in older games like Mirror’s Edge. Always a treat to go back and get a new look at something from the past.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Screenshot : MarshallArts ( Email )

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Screenshot : Chance Green ( Email )

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : Donald Priola ( Email )

Arise A Simple Story Screenshot : Baker1707 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @MisterPills ( Twitter

Batman: Arkham Knight Screenshot : @MrTJ_808 ( Twitter

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : @Snow8098 ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @DarkLinkN7 ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @StefanieMcMaken ( Twitter

A Plague Tale: Innocence Screenshot : @NoviKaiba23 ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

Remember that movie Eight-Legged Freaks? I watched it a lot as a kid even though I hate spiders. Maybe they were too big to creep me out? Or maybe I was tougher back then. Either way, say goodbye to your friend stormtrooper in the background of this photo. (I won’t tell anyone that you could have helped.)

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



