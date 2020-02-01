Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Get Back You Eight-Legged Freaks!

Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, too many creepy hands in Hellblade, getting slapped in Red Dead, cool-looking space ships in No Man’s Sky, breaking glass in Mirror’s Edge and dealing with a really big spider in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Yes, I’ve featured a lot of Star Wars photos in these first few Snapshots and I’ll continue to feature Star Wars screenshots because that game looks great. Also, I love seeing folks taking cool pictures in older games like Mirror’s Edge. Always a treat to go back and get a new look at something from the past.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Screenshot: MarshallArts (Email)
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Screenshot: Chance Green (Email)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: Donald Priola (Email)
Arise A Simple Story
Screenshot: Baker1707 (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @MisterPills (Twitter)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Screenshot: @MrTJ_808 (Twitter)
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: @Snow8098 (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @DarkLinkN7 (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken (Twitter)
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Screenshot: @NoviKaiba23 (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
Remember that movie Eight-Legged Freaks? I watched it a lot as a kid even though I hate spiders. Maybe they were too big to creep me out? Or maybe I was tougher back then. Either way, say goodbye to your friend stormtrooper in the background of this photo. (I won’t tell anyone that you could have helped.)

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

