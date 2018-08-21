Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Hey there, Medieval Shotgun.

Wilhelm Nylund, the CEO of Landfall games (most recently of Totally Accurate Battlegrounds fame), has been messing around with the arrows in their older Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.

It is some good shit.

This is the part where I was going to link to our prior coverage of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, only to find we don’t have any, so it’s now the part where I say it’s a very dumb and fun thing where you can create some basic paramaters for a stoush then let armies just go at it, with results that go a little something like this: