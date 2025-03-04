George Lowe, Space Ghost's Iconic Voice, Has Died At Age 67

George Edward Lowe, famous for voicing Space Ghost on Space Ghost Coast To Coast, has died at age 67. The sad news was confirmed by friends and former colleagues on social media.

On March 4, writer and reporter Will Harris posted on Bluesky that a close friend of Lowe had shared the news with him that the actor, comedian, artist, and announcer had died. Others close to Lowe also began confirming the news and sharing clips of Lowe as Space Ghost, including Andy Merrill, the voice of Brak.

Lowe, who was born in Florida in 1957, got his first radio job at the age of 15. In the 1980s he began doing some voiceover work for TBS and later Cartoon Network. Space Ghost Coast To Coast was his first real voice acting role, with Lowe portraying the silly and boisterous Space Ghost from 1994 to 2004. Lowe’s voice and his comedic timing helped turn Space Ghost, previously a forgotten cartoon superhero from the ‘60s, into one of Cartoon Network’s and later Adult Swim’s most iconic and popular characters.

Lowe also occasionally portrayed the character in live-action, as seen in the clip below.

SpeedyB / Cartoon Network

Lowe would continue to voice Space Ghost after 2004, coming back for a series of digital episodes for GameTap in 2006. He also voiced the character in Cartoon Planet, a family-friendly spin-off of the late night animated talk show, as well as his later appearances in video games and other TV shows. His appearance as Space Ghost in a terrible Smash Bros. clone starring Cartoon Network characters is a great example of how Lowe’s presence could elevate anything from bad to funny.

Beyond Space Ghost, Lowe voiced Dad in The Brak Show as well as various other characters in different Adult Swim shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Sealab 2021. His last role was returning to voice Space Ghost in a 2024 episode of the animated Max series Jellystone.

While Lowe is well-known for his voice acting and for being Space Ghost, he was also an accomplished artist and art collector. In 2016, he talked to the Lakeland Ledger about his collection and an exhibit he was hosting to show it to people.

“Art brings everyone together on some level,” said Lowe. “(Art) is so freeing; there is no ‘wrong answer’ in art.”

