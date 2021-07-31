I knew Genshin Impact was a popular game. I also knew it had a ton of active and ravenous players who can’t get enough of the free-to-play online RPG. But I had no idea it was so popular that it was pushing Discord to its limits and forcing the devs to start a second server for everyone.



Advertisement

Some time ago, Genshin Impact’s official Discord server hit an astounding 800k users. But with that milestone came a problem: It seems that’s the limit for a Discord server. So on July 28, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account announced that a second Discord server was now open.

The new server is named the “Genshin Impact Tavern”. As of today, this second server has nearly reached 140k users already. At this rate, it’s not unlikely that the devs might have to start a third Discord server in the future or convince the folks running Discord to give them more space for users seeking a place to hang out with other Genshin players.

Discord has seen a massive boost in popularity and over the last few years. This past year has also seen many players moving to Discord to keep in touch with friends and family during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Likewise, online games across various platforms have seen huge spikes in active players over the last year or so as people tried to stay home and stay safe during pandemic-related lockdowns around the world.

If you want to be a part of this new “Genshin Impact Tavern” Discord server, I’d recommended joining sooner rather than later. It’s very possible this second server will max out one day too. I also wonder how many people who are part of the original server are joining the new server too? Seems like a jerk move, but then again if you want to stay connected to the wider community I could see folks double-dipping.

In other Genshin Impact news: I’ve actually started playing the game after trying back when it came out and giving up. I’m having fun with it. I’ll keep you all updated on this important story.

Advertisement

(h/t: Destructoid)