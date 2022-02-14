Founded in 2012, miHoYo became world-famous with games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. But now, the game studio is being rebranded to make room for the metaverse.



“Today, we are excited to announce the official launch of our all-new, forward-thinking brand, HoYoverse,” reads the announcement. “The brand aims to create and deliver an immersive virtual world experience to players worldwide through a variety of entertainment services.”

“The launch of HoYoverse reflects our growing commitment to providing global audiences with immersive entertainment through high-quality, diverse content,” continued the official announcement.



The company’s original Chinese site still has the name miHoYo. However, the English language Genshin Impact site, which was previously genshin.mihoyo.com, is now genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/. In place of the miHoYo logo is the new HoYoverse one. The same is true for other miHoyo—sorry, HoYoverse—games.



Kotaku has followed up with the company for clarification about the status of the miHoYo name and how it will be used in China and internationally, and will update this article should it issue a comment.



“Our mission in establishing HoYoverse is to create a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment, which will provide players with a high level of freedom and immersion,” said Haoyu Cai, co-founder and CEO of HoYoverse.



“We will continue to focus on long-term operation strategies, consistent technical research, and innovation in a variety of fields, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and pipeline construction, to ensure that sufficient content is created to meet the expectations of players worldwide for a virtual world experience.”



The newly minted HoYoverse added that it will expand tech research, content creation, and game publishing at its studios around the world. We’ll have to wait to see the global impact of this rebranding.

