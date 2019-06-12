At E3 2018, longtime Gears of War producer Rod Fergusson showed off a new PC game called Gears Tactics and announced Gears 5 and Gears Pop as well. This year, Microsoft’s Xbox briefing only mentioned those last two.

Never fear, Fergusson told Kotaku today. Tactics remains in development.

“Last year we wanted to really talk about all three games and show that Microsoft is tripling down on the Gears of War franchise, but now that we’ve had that we’re really trying to make sure it’s not always this three-pack… We’ll talk about Gears Tactics later.”



Tactics has no release date, and it sounds like Microsoft is focused on promoting two other Gears games before they get back to it. Gears 5 will be out in early September, and that Xbox One and PC game seems to be getting the bulk of the focus for now.