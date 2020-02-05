Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gears Of Wars' Boss Leaving, Will Now Oversee Diablo

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:gears of war
Rod Fergusson, who has been working on Gears of War since the series’ inception and who most recently has been in charge of the entire franchise, has announced he’s leaving Microsoft’s shooter behind. His next role will be overseeing Diablo at Blizzard instead.

He announced the news via a couple of tweets:

Fergusson began his career at Microsoft in 1996 before moving to Epic in 2005. Aside from a brief stint at Irrational while development on BioShock Infinite wound up, he had managed between Epic and later Microsoft’s Coalition studio to have worked on every main Gears of War game. It’s not for nothing that his Twitter handle is @GearsViking.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

