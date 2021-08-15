Flame Fatales starts today and like the previous Fatales events, this is an all-women speedrunning showcase that raises money for charity. Here’s everything you need to know about the event including where to watch it, how to donate, and when it starts.

What Is Flame Fatales?

This is an all-women speedrunning event that is organized and run by Games Done Quick, aka GDQ. Like other GDQ events, Flames Fatales raises money for charity. Basically, it’s a week-long showcase of some of the world’s best speedrunners playing a long list of games as fast as they can while also explaining how they’re doing it as they do it. The event starts today, August 15, and goes until August 21.

Where Can I Watch It?

As with previous GDQ-related events, Flame Fatales is totally free to watch, and you can do it right here. And all of these runs help earn money for charity, so you should watch!

Wait, This Is For Charity?

Yes! Flame Fatales is raising money for the Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls around the world go to school. Last year, during the Fleet Fatales 2020 event, a similar all-women speedrunning event, the group was able to raise over $80,000 for the nonprofit charity. Before that, another Fatales event raised nearly $55k for the same charity. So yeah, while it’s fun to watch awesome speedruns, this isn’t just some entertaining content but a huge event for a good cause.

So Where Can I Donate?

Donate right here! And here is more information about the charity that Flame Fatales is helping this year.

What Time Is Everything On?

There’s a schedule right here. It’s such a good schedule that it’ll auto-detect your timezone and show the times/dates accordingly. The pre-show for the even starts at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Be prepared for a long list of games, with some surprisingly new games being run this week, like Immortals Fenyx Rising and The Pathless. There even appears to be a whole day dedicated mostly to Sonic games.

And If I Miss Anything?

Relax! GDQ’s official YouTube channel will eventually upload each run so you can go back and watch stuff you missed or any super cool runs you want to see again. GDQ did this for the last Fatales event, Fleet Fatales. You can check out that playlist here.

Now, go watch some games!