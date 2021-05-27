Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
CultureOdds and Ends

Gastly Lollipops Look Too Cute To Eat

iantothemax
Ian Walker
2
1
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Gastly Lollipops Look Too Cute To Eat
Screenshot: Manna-Tanuki

I recently stumbled upon a wonderful YouTuber named Manna-Tanuki who creates incredible-looking sweets. Their latest video highlights some adorable Gastly lollipops that look more like Pokémon decorations than food.

Manna-Tanuki (YouTube)

If you want a more in-depth look at how these lollipops are made, check out this video from late last year in which Manna details the entire process with helpful English subtitles.

Manna-Tanuki (YouTube)

Manna’s channel is a great diversion if you need a quick pick-me-up, with projects focused on Kirby, Dragon Quest, and Studio Ghibli. There’s something very satisfying about seeing these edible works of art come together.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

cordingly
Cordingly

These better be ghost flavored. 