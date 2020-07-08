Gaming PC Hardware Executive Dies At 56

Screenshot : TVBS NEWS

MSI president and CEO Sheng-Chang Chiang, also known as Charles Chiang, has suddenly died. He was 56 years old.



According to Yahoo! News Taiwan, MSI has issued a statement confirming Chiang’s untimely passing and adding that the company was assisting grieving family members.

The Guru of 3D reports that on July 7, Chiang was discovered in the company parking lot after falling from the seventh floor of his office building. Yahoo! News Taiwan adds that police are currently investigating the executive’s death.

Chiang took over as CEO in January 2019 but had been with the company for over two decades. May he rest in peace and our deepest condolences to his colleagues, friends, and family.

While the cause of death is still unconfirmed, note that the Yahoo! article does end with Taiwan’s suicide prevention number, which also appears on the above TV news screenshot. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline in the U.S. is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.