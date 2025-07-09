Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

GameStop Auctioning Off Infamous Staten Island Switch 2 Stapler For Charity

The now-famous black stapler, as well as the damaged Switch 2, are being auctioned off on eBay

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled GameStop Auctioning Off Infamous Staten Island Switch 2 Stapler For Charity
Image: GameStop / Kotaku

Last month, during the excitement and chaos of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, a story broke through the noise. At least one person’s Switch 2 was ruined by GameStop after someone at the store stapled a receipt to the box and punctured the screen. Now, a month later, the video game retailer is auctioning off the stapler involved for charity.

Suggested Reading

The Best Characters And Karts For Smashing Mario Kart World Time Trial Records
Sims 4 Update Turns Everyone Pregnant And Makes It Hard To Be A Vampire
Forget About The Damn Spice And Focus On Your Thirst Meter In Dune: Awakening
Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Best Characters And Karts For Smashing Mario Kart World Time Trial Records
Sims 4 Update Turns Everyone Pregnant And Makes It Hard To Be A Vampire
Forget About The Damn Spice And Focus On Your Thirst Meter In Dune: Awakening
Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On June 6, a person in Staten Island, New York, claimed to have waited in line to pick up their pre-ordered Switch 2 in person at their local GameStop, but was horrified to discover a staple had pierced the $500 console’s thin box and damaged the device’s screen. Quickly, this story spread online, with many wondering why Nintendo packaged the Switch 2 with the screen right at the top of the box, and others confused as to why GameStop would staple a receipt to a box containing a very pricey item in the first place. (Apparently, a broken AC was to blame.) The legend of the Staten Island Stapler was born. And now you can own a piece of very strange and soon-to-be-obscure video game history.

Advertisement

Related Content

Fresh Pokémon Card Madness Has GameStop Limiting Collectors To One Box Each
GameStop Shuts Down Game Informer, The Longest-Running Gaming Magazine In The US [Update]

Related Content

Fresh Pokémon Card Madness Has GameStop Limiting Collectors To One Box Each
GameStop Shuts Down Game Informer, The Longest-Running Gaming Magazine In The US [Update]

On July 9, GameStop announced that it was auctioning off the actual stapler that damaged the screen, the staple itself that was embedded in the console, the Switch 2 that was damaged, and even the box that it came in as part of a charity auction. A certificate of Authenticity signed by GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is also included.

Advertisement

“The items are being auctioned as a set to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said GameStop. “While the incident itself was unfortunate, we hope its legacy serves a greater purpose.”

Advertisement

Here’s how GameStop describes the stapler that did the damage:

The black stapler used by a GameStop associate who, in a moment of launch night excitement and misjudged enthusiasm, stapled a receipt directly to a customer’s new Nintendo Switch 2 box—puncturing both cardboard and screen in one swift motion. Features authentic field-use wear throughout and retired immediately from service, the stapler now stands as a retail legend born from a half-second decision.

Advertisement

Yes, this is all a big publicity stunt, but as of 4:15 PM EST, the stapler, staple, box, and Switch 2 have already hit $16,000+ on eBay. That’s a very expensive stapler. All of this is very silly, but at least it seems some good will come out of it. And that’s more than I usually expect from news in 2025.

 .