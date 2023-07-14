Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 6 Cool Games To Chill With

Current goal: Finish main campaign in co-op

Play it on: Windows

Sonic Robo Blast 2 (it’s free, go get it) has to be in the running for most impressive unofficial fan game of all time. This sprite-based, 3D Sonic the Hedgehog adventure dates all the way back to the late ‘90s, and development is still going strong today. And it runs on the freakin’ (heavily modified) Doom engine!

When I first checked it out…oof, decades ago, I was tickled by its weird mix of 2D characters, 3D Doom-style maps, and surprisingly satisfying 3D platform action. It’s only gotten better since, and the game is legit beautiful now, in a distinctly retro way all its own. (The new digital music’s great, too.)

I rounded up some friends to co-op the main campaign, and we got about two-thirds through before we had to adjourn. We had two Sonics, a Knuckles, and a Tails, and let me just say you’re playin’ hard mode if you choose the ground-bound hedgehog. We had a good time, though most of us got lost in the sprawling levels, and we didn’t know Tails could pick up us less fortunates for impromptu flights. I’m looking forward to going back in to co-op the rest of the (still-in-development) campaign, and then exploring the wide world of Sonic Robo Blast 2…mods.

Yes, there’s a huge modification scene creating mods of a fan game that’s a mod of Doom. (Check out their take on Mario Kart.) Sonic Robo Blast 2 is amazing. — Alexandra Hall