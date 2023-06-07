Apogee / Gematsu

Publisher Apogee says players will be able to create their own pixel art dungeons using an “intuitive level creator” that will support both top-down dungeons and “overworld-connected quests.” Some of the biomes included with Quest Master will include “lava-filled caverns”, mountain-covered overworlds, grassy forests, and deserts. Players will also be able to include in-game instructions, quests, and even NPCs with their own dialogue.

Quest Master dungeons will support side quests, bosses, multiple biomes, complex puzzles, invisible chests, and loads of traps and enemies. Dungeons can also be shared online and you can play through user-created levels with up to three other players.

I’m already excited to pull out some paper and start designing my first horrible dungeons. And I won’t have to wait long, as Apogee announced that a demo for Quest Master is coming to Steam “soon.” Eventually, the game will release via early access in “Q3 2023” and then launch on Switch once the game hits version 1.0.