Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Speedrunning

Games Done Quick Is Holding A Speedrun Marathon For Coronavrius Relief

Mike Fahey
Filed to:GDQ
GDQCorona Relief Done QuickSpeedrunning marathonAGDQcharitycoronaviruscovid-19kotakucoreDirect ReliefTwitch
Save
Illustration for article titled Games Done Quick Is Holding A Speedrun Marathon For Coronavrius Relief
Image: Games Done Quick

This year’s Summer Games Done Quick charity event has been pushed back to August due to covid-19 concerns, but you can’t keep a good group of speedrunners down. Starting today and running through Sunday, Corona Relief Done Quick is an online speedrunning marathon benefitting global response organization Direct Relief. Sounds like the perfect way to spend a quarantine weekend.

Advertisement

Rather than filling a hotel with speedy gamers, as Games Done Quick does with its biannual week-long marathons, Corona Relief Done Quick is a digital event. It’s sort of a callback to the earliest GDQ events, before they became a big production. The marathon kicks off at noon Eastern time today with Donkey Kong Country and ends on Sunday evening with a Kingdom Hearts II run. It all goes down on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel, which we’ve helpfully embedded right here.

Check out the full schedule below to plan out your marathon viewing. I’m down for some Nier: Automata and can’t wait to see someone make my 20 hours of Ori and the Will of the Wisps feel like so much wasted time.

Advertisement
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.
Image: GDQ
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Very Realistic Air-Conditioning Units

18 Months After Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Has Made Big Cultural Changes

The Best Dreamcast Games

7 Indie Gems You Finally Have Time To Play Under Lockdown