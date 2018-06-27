The practice of decorating graduation caps is often seen as a rite of passage for incoming graduates of colleges and (now, increasingly) high schools. Students often spend months contemplating what they will include on their graduation caps, which on graduation day. This year, many chose to adorn their caps with inspiring quotes, memes, and song lyrics. Others chose to incorporate elements from games that they love or find inspiring. Here are some of the stand-out gamer grad caps from this year’s graduating class.



Congratulations to the Class of 2018!

Super Mario Odyssey

Photo: pachireco (reddit)

Fortnite Battle Royale

Christine Wang decided to decorate her boyfriend’s graduation cap with the loot llama from Fortnite Battle Royale. According to Christine, her boyfriend “absolutely loved” the Fornite grad cap and it received a lot of compliments at his graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

Mass Effect

Photo: brassattack (reddit)

Overwatch

Photo: myultimatesready (reddit)

Advertisement

This Overwatch fan, after a strenuous eight-year journey, finally graduated from nursing school. In her reddit post, she explains that the game motivated her during these tough times and the quote she included on her cap refers to the instructors and peers who she sees as true heroes.

Bloodborne

Photo: Milgramselectricco (reddit)

Advertisement

Undertale

According to preciousseashell, this cap took over four hours to complete. All that time and effort certainly paid off!



Advertisement

Pokémon



Photo: NoviceElectromancer (reddit)

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Advertisement

Undertale

Spyro

Advertisement

Bloodborne

Legend of Zelda

Photo: Sarah Cantymagli (reddit)

Advertisement

Pokémon

