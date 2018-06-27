The practice of decorating graduation caps is often seen as a rite of passage for incoming graduates of colleges and (now, increasingly) high schools. Students often spend months contemplating what they will include on their graduation caps, which on graduation day. This year, many chose to adorn their caps with inspiring quotes, memes, and song lyrics. Others chose to incorporate elements from games that they love or find inspiring. Here are some of the stand-out gamer grad caps from this year’s graduating class.
Congratulations to the Class of 2018!
Super Mario Odyssey
Fortnite Battle Royale
Christine Wang decided to decorate her boyfriend’s graduation cap with the loot llama from Fortnite Battle Royale. According to Christine, her boyfriend “absolutely loved” the Fornite grad cap and it received a lot of compliments at his graduation ceremony.
Mass Effect
Overwatch
This Overwatch fan, after a strenuous eight-year journey, finally graduated from nursing school. In her reddit post, she explains that the game motivated her during these tough times and the quote she included on her cap refers to the instructors and peers who she sees as true heroes.
Bloodborne
Undertale
According to preciousseashell, this cap took over four hours to complete. All that time and effort certainly paid off!
Pokémon
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Undertale
Spyro
Bloodborne
Legend of Zelda
