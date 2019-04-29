Last night on Game of Thrones, we learned just how badass Arya Stark is.



Arya! Stark! Killed! The Night King! She stabbed that motherfucker! She ended the war!

Last night’s episode, “The Long Night,” was an incredibly tense affair. At several points, I had to look away from the screen because I just couldn’t handle it. Whose idea was it to score the entire episode with the sound of a ticking clock and a slowly ascending violin? My Ativan got a work-out, let me tell you.

At the end of the battle, there are a lot of corpses to clear and some political intrigue still underway. But the humans of Westeros have beaten the Night King and his zombie army, and they’ve got Arya Stark to thank for it. The internet has that congratulations well under way.

Even rapper T-Pain and Joe Dempsie, who plays Arya’s boo Gendry on the show, got into it a little on Twitter. At least, T-Pain wanted to make sure Arya got some good good after killing a zombie king.

