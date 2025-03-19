Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Game Informer Seems To Be Teasing A Comeback

GameStop shut down the long-running magazine in August 2024

By
Kenneth Shepard
A collage of Game Informer magazines.
Image: Game Informer

It’s not every day you get good news in the media landscape, but it looks like we might have some. Game Informer, the longest-running video game magazine in America, was shut down last August by its wretched owners over at GameStop. However, it looks like the publication is gearing up for a return based on posts on its social media channels.

These 8 Black Mirror Episodes Wound Up Becoming Terrifyingly Relevant
Split Fiction Players Complete Super-Secret Level And Win Awesome Prize
EA Offering Players More Money To Appear In College Football 26
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

The magazine’s Twitter, Bluesky, Instagram, and YouTube channels have all been revived and now feature a teaser video of a laptop screen displaying the goodbye message that has been sitting on the Game Informer website since it shut down in August. That message was notably not written by any of the staff members and was the only thing you could see on the website for the past seven months after GameStop wiped the publication’s online archive. But in the teaser, the screen glitches out, and the text “{CONSOLE.WRITELINE (CONTINUE?);” appears on the bottom right corner. It ends with a date, March 25, 2025, teasing some kind of announcement next week.

Game Informer

After the teaser went live, several members of Game Informer’s staff at the time of the shutdown have posted similar teasers on their personal social media accounts, including ex-content director Brian Shea and former editor-in-chief Matt Miller. So if you were worried that GameStop had revived Game Informer as some kind of AI slop machine, take heart: it looks like some of the people who were working at the site before its shutdown are involved.

GameStop Shuts Down Game Informer, The Longest-Running Gaming Magazine In The US [Update]
The Internet Reacts To The Death Of Game Informer

Game Informer’s closure in August was a brutal blow not only to the games media landscape but to video game history, as the publication had provided a window into the work of many beloved developers and the evolution of many popular franchises throughout its 33-year run. If the site is coming back, hopefully the archives are as well.

 