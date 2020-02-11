Game company Examu, best known for the Arcana Heart 2D fighting games, has announced that it is ceasing all operations starting later this month, due to gradually declining business conditions. Development and management, however, are switching over to the company-owned Team Arcana, so hopefully, the series will stay in good hands.
