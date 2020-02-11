Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Arcana Heart
417
1
1

Game company Examu, best known for the Arcana Heart 2D fighting games, has announced that it is ceasing all operations starting later this month, due to gradually declining business conditions. Development and management, however, are switching over to the company-owned Team Arcana, so hopefully, the series will stay in good hands. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Japanese Dragon Ball FighterZ Finals Competitor Wins Over French Crowd

Shameless Animal Crossing Clone Coming To PC

Fan-Favorite 'Rust' Map Is Back For Modern Warfare's Season 2

Mother Reunited With Deceased Daughter In VR Show