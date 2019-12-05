Gainax President Arrested After Taking Nude Photos Of Teenage Girl

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The president of Gainax, best known for the Evangelion series, has been arrested. Tomohiro Maki, aged 50, was taken into police custody after taking illicit photos of a teen.



Besides taking topless photos of the girl several times, Maki is also accused of allegedly touching her with the Mainichi reporting he massaged her leg. Maki reportedly claimed was training her to enter the entertainment industry.

Yomiuri reports that these events are suspected to have occurred earlier this year in February at a Tokyo apartment. At that time, Maki was involved in developing voice talent. According to Sankei News, Maki’s own apartment was dubbed “Production Women’s Dormitory” (Purodakushon Jyoshiryou or プロダクション女子寮). Kyodo News adds that the voice actors were allegedly contractually obligated to live at Maki’s apartment.

The exec has denied all the allegations, except for taking the photos. “I was asked so I took the photos,” Maki is quoted as saying. “The truth is different.”

Gainax promoted Maki to president this past October.