Joseph Feinsilver is an artist based in LA who has worked on stuff like Sunset Overdrive and the Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon.



You can see more of Feinsilver’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement