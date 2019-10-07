Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)
Alexandra Frantseva is a concept artist working at Singularity 6, a studio founded by ex-Riot Games developers.
You can see more of Alexandra’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
