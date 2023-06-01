Good news, everyone! Futurama is back (again) with new episodes coming to Hulu in July. I’m very happy to have more Zoidberg in my life. And the other characters, too, I guess. But before we move forward into this new strange world of “More Futurama Episodes” let’s figure out the best episodes of the show, which first aired on FOX from 1999 to 2003, then returned via Comedy Central from 2008 until 2013. And while the later seasons were good, the best episodes were from that initial four-season run.

What was the method used for selecting these best episodes of Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s other animated hit show? Well, it was very complicated and involved many steps and lots of science. But then I simply gave up and just picked the 10 best episodes. Easy stuff. Oh and then I added “Jurassic Bark” because it’s a great episode worth including, sure, but also: If I left it out I’d get arrested by the Futurama fandom police. And they are brutal.



With all that out of the way, let’s start this thing. Here are, in no particular order, the 11 best episodes of Futurama: