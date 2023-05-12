PlayStation

Open Roads is a narrative adventure game about a road trip with a mother and daughter that began development in 2019 and was originally projected to launch in 2021. Now it’s been two years since that initial window, and it sounds like turmoil at Fullbright hasn’t helped its extended delay.

Fullbright rose to prominence in 2013 when it released Gone Home, one of the surprise hits of the year, praised for its writing, environmental storytelling, and the queer romance at it center. The studio went on to release Tacoma in 2017.