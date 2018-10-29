Sony today released the full list of 20 games that will be on its miniature PlayStation Classic, and while there are some nice ones on there (Metal Gear Solid, Wild Arms), there are also some baffling decisions. No Tomb Raider, no Crash, and... no Suikoden II.

Here’s the full list:

Battle Arena Toshinden



Cool Boarders 2



Destruction Derby



Final Fantasy VII



Grand Theft Auto



Intelligent Qube



Jumping Flash



Metal Gear Solid



Mr Driller



Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee



Rayman



Resident Evil Director’s Cut



Revelations: Persona



Ridge Racer Type 4



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



Syphon Filter



Tekken 3



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six



Twisted Metal



Wild Arms



I get that Activision might not have wanted to put Crash Bandicoot on there given the recent remakes, but were there really a lot of people clamoring for Cool Boarders 2 or the original Grand Theft Auto? If you could buy more games à la carte this thing might really be great, but alas, that’s not an option (until the hacking inevitably starts).

The PlayStation Classic comes out December 3 for $100.