Sony today released the full list of 20 games that will be on its miniature PlayStation Classic, and while there are some nice ones on there (Metal Gear Solid, Wild Arms), there are also some baffling decisions. No Tomb Raider, no Crash, and... no Suikoden II.
Here’s the full list:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
I get that Activision might not have wanted to put Crash Bandicoot on there given the recent remakes, but were there really a lot of people clamoring for Cool Boarders 2 or the original Grand Theft Auto? If you could buy more games à la carte this thing might really be great, but alas, that’s not an option (until the hacking inevitably starts).
The PlayStation Classic comes out December 3 for $100.