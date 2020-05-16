Froslass Freezes Handsome Men And Stores Them In Her Collection

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Froslass!



Advertisement

Froslass Details

Type: Ice/Ghost

Average Height: 4' 03"

Average Weight: 58.6 lbs

First Added In Generation IV

I collect LEGO sets. Some folks collect stamps. Others collect video games. And honestly, you could spend hours listing off all the cool, weird, and boring things folks around the world collect. Froslass is also a collector. This icy ghost Pokemon collects male hikers she finds handsome, freezes them, and adds these hunks to her collection to display. Littler weirder than LEGO sets, but for sure cheaper.

Advertisement

Froslass lives in snowy areas, like the tops of mountains, and has the ability to breath cold air. Really, REALLY cold air. According to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapeida, her cold breath is measured to be as low as -58F. (-50C for you non-Americans out there.) That’s too cold to be useful in most situations. For example, if you had some energy drinks sitting in your kitchen and wanted to drink them all right away, it would be nice if you could just breathe on them and make them cold. But -58F is too cool. That won’t chill them, that will freeze them into a solid mass of soda and metal and nobody wants that.

Screenshot : The Pokemon Company

Froslass uses this extremely icy breath to freeze her victims. How does she choose her victims? Well, she has a taste for handsome men. Now, nowhere on Bulbapedia or in any Pokedex entry does it specify what Froslass finds handsome. Maybe she’s into beards or perhaps she likes a nice dad bod? Or maybe she likes short dudes with curly hair! Who can say? Not the men she finds handsome, because they are frozen to death and sitting in a cave somewhere.



What does she do with this icy man-pops? Well according to some Pokedex entries she eats their souls. So, at least there is still a body to show off and use as decoration in her ice cave. Froslass might be a killer Pokemon who displays her victims in her cave, but she isn’t wasteful. She gets plenty of use out of each dude-sicle.

Advertisement

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : oykawoo ( DeviantArt

Advertisement

There is a lot of Froslass fan artwork online. Also, and this shouldn’t surprise anyone, a lot of it is very sexual and pornographic. I don’t have a problem with that, I’m not here to kink shame or anything, but I do try to pick mostly PG-13 images for these posts. Some weeks it is harder than others.

Random Facts

All Froslass Pokemon are female. And all of their victims seem to be male.

According to legends,

Also, on nights when a giant blizzard is happening, Froslass will come down to human homes and knock on their door. Why? Who knows. Pokedex entries simply warn: Don’t open the door. I agree.

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

“Oh nooooo at that fanart that’s wretched. I never knew about Shuckle’s toilet wine hobby and I’m never going to be able to look at them the same way. And I liked Shuckle!” -RTLewis

I’m sorry I ruined Shuckle for you and others. I will never again fuckle with Shuckle.

Advertisement

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon...