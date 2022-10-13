FromSoftware has a penchant for creating horrifying enemies in its games. Usually either bloodied, deformed, or both, the developer’s grotesque monsters from Demon’s Souls to Elden Ring perfectly lend themselves to nightmare fuel, designs that almost always scare the shit outta me. They’re also perfect Halloween fodder, which is excellent we celebrate Kotakuween here on the site.

Did you know that, according to National Geographic, the number nine is feared in Japan? The superstition goes that because nine in Japanese is sometimes pronounced “ku,” which shares the same pronunciation as the words for agony and torture, the upside-down six is largely considered an unlucky number. It’s so unlucky, in fact, that combs, written out as “kushi” in Japanese, aren’t given as gifts to people. Imagine that. Combs are deemed haunted.

So, in not wanting to use the clichéd number 13 this spooky season and to honor Japanese superstition, here are nine of the most unnerving FromSoft bosses.