From December 13 to 25, a 19.6-foot tall Lapras will go up in Kotodai Park in Sendai, Japan. This is actually taller than the in-game version, which clocks in at 8.1-feet tall. It also appears to be inflatable.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.