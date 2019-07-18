Free-to-play superhero MMO DC Universe Online launches on the Switch August 6. Already available on PC, Xbox One and PS4, the Nintendo version of DC Comics’ build-your-own-hero game gets its own dedicated server, with all players starting fresh from level one. And hey, it’s portable now. Check out the official website for more info.
