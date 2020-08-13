Free Costume Ensures Fall Guys Remains Full Of Pricks

Does this look like the face of mercy? Screenshot : Mediatonic / Kotaku

After a launch week full of server issues, the Fall Guys devs are offering players a few compensatory gifts to make up for it, including a new cactus outfit and some extra currency.

Prickles is a legendary Fall Guys outfit that turns your character into a potted cactus, perfect for when you’re shoving someone off the final ledge in Slime Climb or just generally being a prick to your fellow beans. Everyone who launches the game before midnight tonight will see the costume automatically added to their wardrobe.

Awkward... Screenshot : Mediatonic / Kotaku

Players have immediately taken to the new Fall Guys costume, as evidenced by every game I played this morning being full of cacti. I tried it out myself, but none of the color palettes and patterns I own at the moment match it very well, so I’m back to playing as a milkshake in gym shorts. Maybe I’ll be able to buy something nice with the extra 5,000 Kudos everyone also received to make up for the game’s rough launch.

I n addition to the cactus, Fall Guys got a Steam-exclusive Team Fortress 2 outfit today that turns beans into the speedy Scout for a handful of Crowns . This is the second crossover costume on PC after Half-Life protagonist Gordon Freeman, while PlayStation 4 owners have had to make do with playing as Jacket from Hotline Miami. You can dress however you want, honestly, but I’m still gonna beat you.