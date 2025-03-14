Freaky Friday 2's First Trailer Doubles The Body Swapping

Things are about get freaky. Again. Disney has just released the first trailer for Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. And this time, four people are swapping bodies. Presumably, this is all happening on a Friday.

Here’s the first official trailer for Freakier Friday aka Freaky Friday 2. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 8.

Freakier Friday | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters August 8

Freakier Friday is set many years after the first film, where Curtis and Lohan swapped bodies as mother and daughter and learned a lot about each other in the process. This time around, Lohan has a daughter and step daughter of her own and they swap bodies with the older duo who have been through this whole thing before.

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

I had to watch this new trailer twice to actually figure out who swapped with who, which seems like the one thing you’d want to make very obvious in your trailer about a movie where people swap bodies temporarily.

I do appreciate that Freakier Friday isn’t trying to be like, “Oh these two characters just moved on and assumed that all the body swappin’ was a dream or something.” No, they remember it and directly reference it multiple times during the trailer, which appears to be filled with all kinds of hijinks and shenanigans involving young girls in the bodies of older women and vice versa. For example, did you know that old people have wrinkly faces?!? Hilarious.

Freakier Friday arrives August 8 in a theater near you.

