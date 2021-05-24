Four Inches Is A Great Size For A Batman Figure

Ride, tiny Batman, ride. Photo : Mike Fahey / Kotaku

A 12-inch Batman is great for kids or serious collectors, depending on the toy line. Six inches is a good size if you want a nice amount of detail and articulation and don’t want Bruce Wayne to get lost under the couch. But for my money and purposes, the four-inch Batman of Spinmaster’s Bat-Tech line is the perfect anytime, pocket-sized Caped Crusader.

Spinmaster has been making four-inch Batman figures for a little while now. You see them popping up occasionally on shelves at Target or Walmart before the relatively low-priced figures (between $10 and $15 generally) are snapped up by compulsive Batman shoppers like myself.

One of the Bat-Tech line’s cooler sets, with its chonky translucent armor. Photo : Spinmaster

What’s cool about Spinmaster’s four-inch Batman line, aside from it being the perfect size for sticking in your pocket, is that each package includes a trio of “surprise” accessories. These colorful plastic weapons and tools tap into the tiny collectible stuff trend that continues to dominate toy sections everywhere. You get a cool figure, plus some extra bits to fiddle with.

It’s not just Batman, but Batman is best. Photo : Spinmaster

The particular figure I’m playing with here is one you won’t find on store shelves. Spinmaster made up a number of special edition toys for this year’s New York Toy Fair, which did not happen due to covid-19. That left them with a bunch of these special boxes filled with special Batmen.

This is where he gets those wonderful toys. Photo : Spinmaster

Inside is a special Batman and an assortment of chunky gold bits that serve as Batman’s armor and weapons. There are several very large batarangs, a grappling hook, a sub-machine gun (probably not), and a suit of armor that makes Batman sort of look like he’s trying and failing to look like DC Comics’ Aztek.

Maybe solid gold mittens were a bad idea. Photo : Mike Fahey / Kotaku

The accessories fit on well enough but can be a little clumsy-looking. The gloves in particular peg into Batman’s fists, so he can’t wield his weapons with the gloves on.

Seriously, what the hell is the gun on the left? Photo : Mike Fahey / Kotaku

But that’s fine, because Batman needs no shiny gloves to fight crime. He just needs a dark outfit, a small nylon cape, and a Macbook Air to pose on.

He is the night. And that’s The Nevers on in the background. Photo : Mike Fahey / Kotaku

Getting up-close and personal with the four-inch Batman you can plainly see scuffs on his tiny plastic body, but that’s part of the charm. He’s battle-worn and beaten up a bit. That makes it easier to put him into dangerous situations.

Batman teaches us an important lesson about fire safety. Photo : Mike Fahey / Kotaku

Do check out the Spinmaster website for its full lineup of Batman stuff, from these four-inch toys to the 12-inch Batmen who will not fit in my pocket no matter how much I try. Do not set Batman on fire, and you will have a Bat-friend for life, or until you lose him behind the couch.