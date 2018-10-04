Today on Highlight Reel we have breakdancing horses, flying ships, Forza drifts, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- GTA V - thegoreydetails
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Uh What? - TJ Timbs
- FIFA 19 - Evil commentators - (Direct file) Enno Kirchhoff
- SoulCalibur VI (Test) - I’m still the best in Soulcalibur. - Mekiath
- Ground Branch - This is a good game - jeedmanjones
- Battlefield V (Beta) - Explosive skeet with drilling - SNZR
- Ring of Elysium - ..... Nuthin’ personal, kid - Steph Nuggs
- Ring of Elysium - Death from above - AgentCrange
- Spider-Man - Disappearing Traffic - RetroGamingFool
- Spider-Man - PlayStation®4* - Ryan Brantley
- Spider-Man - Ghost Rider, You’re Drunk, Go Home! / Human Torch’s Day Off - Andy Munc
- Forza Horizon 4 - disappearing peel - Steppingearth
- Forza Horizon 4 - how to exit a highway - Skyline
- Forza Horizon 4 - Choo Choo Mofo - Josh Reichman
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - El típico tiburón de tierra griego. - PijusMagnificvs
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Flammable dog pee - LiamGod
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Horse Spasam - Tawon /
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Airships in Assassins Creed Oddysey?? - MR C1TY
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!