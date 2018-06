Today during its E3 press conference, Microsoft debuted Forza Horizon 4.



The new racer in Forza’s arcadier sister series is set in Britain. It features “dynamic seasons” in a “shared open world.” Apparently this “changes everything.”

Here’s a trailer:

During the E3 demo, we got to see multiple seasons—summer, winter, and everything in between—each of which will bring their own hazards and events. The game will be out on October 2.