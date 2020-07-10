Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
VideoHighlight Reel

Forza Car Glides Gracefully Through Arch

papapishu
Chris Person
Filed to:Forza
ForzaForza Horizon 4Kotaku Core
Today on Highlight Reel we have Forza flips, hopping in halo, Jedi AI, The Last of Us: Part II moments and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

