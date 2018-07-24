Fortnite’s newly improved Slurp Juice—basically a healing potion—has been temporarily removed from the game after players discovered an animation bug that let them run around with full health and boosts.



As this video from Fortnite Insider shows, players found that by cancelling the drinking animation before it was finished they’d be able to both attain the benefits but also keep possession of the Slurp Juice, giving them unlimited uses.

Slurp Juice should be back in the game once Epic have fixed the problem.