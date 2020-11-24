Fortnite's Getting A Monthly Subscription Service

Starting next week with Chapter 2, Season 5, Fortnite will get a monthly subscription service for cosmetics and currency. Subscribers will get the latest battle pass, and each month they’ll get 1,000 V-Bucks and some cosmetics.
The $11.99 subscription, called Fortnite Crew, was announced this morning. In addition to the battle pass, each month players will get 1,000 bonus V-Bucks (atop whatever V-Bucks you’d earn through the pass) and, according to the PlayStation blog, “An exclusive bundle of a new Outfit plus at least one new matching accessory (like a Glider, Pickaxe, or Emote),” which they keep even if their subscription ends. The first will be Galaxia, a cosmic-themed outfit, alongside a pickaxe and back bling. Future exclusive outfits will be revealed ahead of the next month. If you subscribe after owning the battle pass, you’ll be refunded 950 V-Bucks. (Update, 11:08am—Here’s the FAQ with more details, including the note that subscriptions are tied to the platform you purchased them on; as usual for Fortnite, your V-Bucks might not be available on all the platforms you play on, though you’ll still be able to access the cosmetics.)
Hints of a subscription service have been dropping around Fortnite datamining communities for a while, so this isn’t a complete surprise. The PlayStation blog notes the service “launches on December 2 with the arrival of Chapter 2 – Season 5,” while Fortnite’s season-ending event takes place at 4pm ET on December 1. Dataminers have been suggesting there’ll be some downtime between the much-hyped event and Season 5, and this timing could lend some credence to that theory. We’ll see next week.
DISCUSSION
Yikes. That’s expensive for useless stuff. They need to allow the costumes you unlock from Save the World to be used in Battle Royale, wtf are they doing? They’re not doing much to earn good will or my consideration.
I wonder if you can buy it month by month a la carte or if you have to actually subscribe.