Fortnite X Books You Read In High School

Fortnite’s gotten a crossover with Mistborn, a fantasy series by Brandon Sanderson. Following a Twitter teaser, players can now get a skin of character Kelsier along with a themed back bling, pickaxe, and load screen. It’s the game’s first book tie-in.



A few Kotaku staffers have read Mistborn and were excited by this news. Another contingent of us immediately began shitposting in Slack, discussing other literature Fortnite should add to its gaping maw. I’m a pretentious book nerd and so drove myself to hysterics trying to decide which volume of Marcel Proust’s In Search Of Lost Time should get the Fortnite treatment (I ultimately decided it should be the third volume, The Guermantes Way, because it’s full of people I can never tell apart, much like Fortnite itself.). Here are some other jokes we found very funny and/or actually awesome .

Fortnite x A Tale Of Two Cities

Fortnite x Mrs. Dalloway

Fortnite x A Modest Proposal

Fortnite x A Farewell To Arms

Fortnite x Animorphs

Fortnite x The Chocolate War

Fortnite x Ethan Frome

Fortnite x Invisible Man

Fortnite x Catcher In The Rye

Fortnite x The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas

Fortnite x Slaughterhouse-Five

Fortnite x Parable of the Sower

Fortnite x The Picture of Dorian Gray

Fortnite x Beezus and Ramona

Fortnite x Death of a Salesman

Fortnite x The Three-Body Problem

Fortnite x Beowulf

Fortnite x Wuthering Heights

Fortnite x The Outsiders

Fortnite x Of Mice and Men

Fortnite x The Great Gatsby

Fortnite x Pride and Prejudice

If you’ll permit me to throw in some great books I’ve read recently, a Fortnite x The Only Good Indians Halloween crossover event would be dope. I think Epic could have a lot of fun with a Fortnite x Interior Chinatown crossover too. I’m going to tickle myself imagining the possibilities in a Fortnite x Such A Fun Age tie-in, and lastly, because I’m 100% biased in favor of my friends’ books, leave you with the awe-inspiring thought of Fortnite x Detransition, Baby. Your move, Donald Mustard.

