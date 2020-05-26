Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fortnite Winner Caught Cheating, Stripped Of Prize Money

Luke Plunkett
Sekosama, the winner of the Asian leg of the The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), has been suspended from the game and had his prize money taken away after he was caught “teaming”, a co-operative act that’s banned in competitive play.

The Japanese player has lost his $15,000 winnings, and will also serve a 14-day suspension. As Dexerto report, the benefits he gained from “teaming” were substantial, as “Sekosama’s ‘teammate’ would loot health packs and other important items, before leaving them in hidden spots for him to collect. In other instances, he would feed the kill to Sekosama, giving him an elimination point as well as the items.”

Sekosama’s ban came only hours after their “victory”. The player finishing in second, qjac, was subsequently made the winner.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

