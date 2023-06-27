Fortnite Twitch Streamer Shaves Head For $2,500 Only To Have It Taken Back

A Fortnite streamer recently shaved his entire head, eyebrows included, for a big $2,500 donation from a viewer that wound up taking the money back.



Lacy is a 20-year-old content creator on Twitch and YouTube. He started uploading in May 2020 and has since amassed 9,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 83,000 followers on Twitch, making him one of the fastest growing Fortnite players, according to analytics from TwitchTracker. Since June 18, Lacy’s been running an uncapped subathon—a marathon livestream that runs for as long as the streamer receives bits, Twitch’s proprietary currency—as he plays and watches Epic Games’ popular battle royale shooter (among other things like YouTube videos) for days on end. But around day three, Lacy found out that a top donor to his long-running livestream wasn’t serious about the donation they sent the Fortnite player.

Esports journalist and Twitch watchdog Jake Lucky tweeted on June 26 that the Twitch viewer who gifted Lacy 251,092 bits (approximately $2,510 USD) refunded that donation even after the Fortnite player shaved his whole head.

“You made me shave my head bald,” Lacy said in a June 20 stream. “Shaved my fucking eyebrows. To refund? I don’t even wanna finish the subathon, bro.”

Kotaku reached out to Lacy for comment.

It’s unclear why the viewer rescinded the donation, though they later sent in a dollar. Despite being audibly and visibly disappointed with the situation, Lacy’s chat still cheered him on, sending extra bits to make up for the vanished $2,500. And each bit donated increased the length of Lacy’s streams, so as of the time of this writing, the rising Fortnite player will be live for another 70 hours if you want to check him out.

