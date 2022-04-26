Look, I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t have “give Fortnite props” on today’s to-do list. But if nothing else, I’m a purveyor of truth, and the truth is that the battle royale’s second Street Fighter collab looks surprisingly wonderful.

Starting later this week, Fortnite players will be able to deck themselves out in skins based on Street Fighter characters Sakura Kasugano and Blanka, both of which come bundled with an additional outfit apiece. Sakura’s gym attire is fairly standard for Ryu’s athletic protégé, but Blanka’s business suit paints the ferocious world warrior in an entirely different light.

The official Fortnite blog explains that Blanka’s spiffy alternate ensemble is based on Rival Schools boxer Boman Delgado, but I’m personally not seeing it. Delgado’s suit is blue and white rather than a monochromatic gray and the buttons on both outfits are entirely different. I will say, however, that I love the fact Blanka still doesn’t wear shoes even while sporting more stylish duds.

Epic Games / iFireMonkey ( YouTube

In any case, I probably would have laughed in your face just a day ago if you said Fortnite was going to feature even a tenuous Rival Schools crossover, so I guess I shouldn’t be so nitpicky.



Also included in this Street Fighter event are the usual themed accessories as well as appropriate emotes like Sakura’s victory sway and Blanka’s somersault, both of which come directly from their original franchise.

I’ve given Fortnite a lot of shit in the past. I don’t like the way it gobbles up properties with its near-endless budget, especially when those crossovers do the bare minimum representing what the original movie or game was all about. And I’ll be completely up-front here and say this second attempt at meshing with Street Fighter won’t get me to play Fortnite (or Street Fighter V, for that matter) any time soon.

Blanka in a business suit, though? That’s undeniably special. Good for you, Jimmy.