Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Season 10 has been extended and will end on October 13. You’ll have another week to complete your challenges, but you’ll also have another week of dealing with the chaos this season has brought.



Today’s 10.4.1 patch notes read, “We may be almost out of time, but we’re not out just yet—Season X has been extended a week!” The season now ends on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m. ET. There will be an overtime mission, called Out of Time, available starting on October 8. The patch also unvaults the Flint-Knock Pistol.



Most Fortnite seasons have featured a world-changing event the weekend before the new season officially starts, so this is a bit of a departure. Could it be a sign of big changes, like the game’s rumored new map? We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out. At any rate, it’s nice the new season isn’t starting on a work day for once.