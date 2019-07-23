Fortnite’s 9.41 patch adds a new weapon, the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle, which lets you see where the storm is moving. Birthday presents, which give items, and birthday cakes, which give health and shields, can be found around the map. There’s also a new picture-in-picture mode that will let you watch the World Cup while in-game.
