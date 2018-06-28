Today on Highlight Reel we have The Crew 2 stunts, T-pose dads, odd FIFA goals, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Call of Duty: WWII - Nao podemos ser vistos juntos.... - predador___ 116
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - woops - Xeepher
- Far Cry 5 - Broke in Half - (direct file) Hessu & freezE
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nailed it - yoki_n
- FIFA 18 - Are you kidding me again FIFA 18 - Lla derat
- Batman: Arkham Knight - BATMAN derp arkham knight - Chadwick Mendoza
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - _20180609210220 - Daniel Stewart
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit - T POSES IN ANGER - tenmyoujis
- The Crew 2 (Beta) - Plane Stunt Montage (Gameplay) - NightmareCanFly
- The Crew 2 (Beta) - You mean like this? - GreenBulletProd
- Fortnite BR - we all about them bouncer trickshots - lanpod
- Fortnite BR - 1 Hour, 40,000 materials - Ghalomin/J4ero
- Battlefield 1 - Dr. Strange’s Cape - AngledElbows
