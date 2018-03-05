Today on Highlight Reel we have manipulative drops, merciful Hunt:Showdown moments, hungry monsters, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Dark Souls - (direct file) Sly Pilgrims
- Elder Scrolls Online - So here we are... - Jeremy Bergener
- L.A. Noire - ZOMBIE!!!!! - GeminiRaine
- For Honor - New Dodge Movement - xXRyokoXx
- Breath of the Wild -When you and the squad finally get the joke.
#BreathoftheWild MaestroKnux
- Hunt: Showdown - tactical negotiation skills - nightfiree
- Rainbow Six Siege - How to perform a 4k spraydown as Caveira - NitRo Gaming
- Rainbow Six Siege - Is it time to go? - frzfox
- Payday 2 - Bots in Limbo - sn0wsh00
- Monster Hunter: World - It’s eating me - NobleRed
- Monster Hunter: World - ya thats my plan.. - kingtoy35
- Monster Hunter: World - Nergigante is a Secret Service Agent (Monster Hunter: World) - Xerapher
- Fortnite BR - watch this shit - (direct file) SaproFX (twitch here)
- Fortnite BR - He fell for the oldest trick in the book… - Cyan_Ryan98
- Fortnite BR - 100% meant to do that - Ghalomin
- Beyond: Two Souls - Two Souls Trailer but the animations are broken - DPO23
