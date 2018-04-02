You can now officially stop begging people for invites to Fortnite mobile, as the portable battle royale game is now downloadable to anyone on iOS and other Apple platforms.

According to Epic, the game will work on “iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, X; iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, Pro.” So, if you’re not on those platforms, tough luck.

As we reported last month, Fortnite mobile is a pretty good port that works almost exactly as you’d expect. It’s still you versus 99 other players fighting for the number one spot. That said, the touch controls are a bit cumbersome. To accommodate this shortcoming, Fortnite mobile has things like auto-aim, and it also gives you some more visual cues than you’d see in other versions of the game.

One of the things you might notice is that Fortnite mobile is also popular with girls and women. You’re also probably going to see it in classrooms around the world. Both of these will probably be even more true now that everyone can get the game!