News

Fortnite Is Ready For PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

Mike Fahey
Fortnite
FortnitePS5Xbox Series X/SEpic Gamesnext-gen
Screenshot: Epic Games

When the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles drop next week, so do new versions of Epic’s popular battle royale. Next-gen console Fortnite is prepped for launch, with 4K60 performance, faster loading, and enhanced visuals on each system.

Not only does Fortnite run at 4K, 60 frames-per-second on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (and 1080p at 60FPS on Series S), it’ll maintain those 60 frames when running in local split-screen mode, which is certainly a way that people play the game. Both versions boast dynamic new visuals, with trees and foliage reacting to explosions. Both versions will also load much faster than they did on the Xbox One and PS4.

The PS5 version of the game supports further enhancements, including support for DualSense haptic feedback and the ability to pick your game mode directly from the home menu, instantly jumping into a queue.

Game progress for those upgrading their consoles will pick up right where it left off on the older, dirtier, less powerful consoles.

Check out the post on the official website for more info on the next generation of Fortnite.

oldmanlight
OldManLight

Strangely absent is 120 fps modes.  It’s long been the thorn in the sides of console players that we’re thrown into lobbies with PC players at 120+ fps players.  I think a lot of people were hoping 120 fps would be possible on console on PS5/Series X