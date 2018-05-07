Fortnite’s next big limited event will feature a Marvel villain that will change the way the game works. Here’s what to expect.

Starting tomorrow, Thanos will make an appearance in Fortnite. According to Entertainment Weekly, the mode will still feature one hundred people vying for the number one spot, except there will also be an Infinity Gauntlet in play. Whoever finds the Gauntlet on the map will transform into Thanos. We don’t yet know what abilities this will confer upon the player, but it’s bound to be wild—the announcement states that whoever turns into Thanos will wield “all the power that comes with him.”

In the past, Fortnite’s limited events have included 50 vs 50, legendary-only weapons, among others. This is the first time the game has tried its hand at showing branded content to the player.